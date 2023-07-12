OPED-CLINICAL-TRIALS-WOMEN-COMMENTARY-DMT
Scientists are more likely to include both sexes in their research studies, and women account for approximately 48% of clinical trial participants. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The summer of 1993 was an eventful time: Prince changed his name to a symbol, “Jurassic Park” was released and Congress passed the National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act requiring the inclusion of women in clinical research.

Most people aren’t aware of this law, which requires that women be included in research to develop drugs, therapies and treatments that are designed to improve the health of all people. For decades, women were underrepresented in or excluded from biomedical research studies because they could become pregnant or their hormones were deemed “too complicated.” This caused large gaps in our understanding of how sex and gender inform health and disease.

Because men made up the majority of research participants, women’s health suffered. Drugs, therapies and medical devices were developed with the male patient in mind. A 2001 Government Accountability Report found that 8 out of 10 drugs pulled from the market had greater health risks for women than for men. And in 2013 — a full 21 years after the sleep aid had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration — the FDA released the first sex-specific instructions for the prescription drug Ambien after women experienced significant side effects due to the fact that men and women metabolize the drug differently.

Nicole Woitowich, Ph.D., is a biomedical scientist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.