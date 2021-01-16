A new report by Bailout Watch, Public Citizen and Friends of the Earth reveals that during this past year of massive climate-driven wildfires and a debilitating pandemic that decimated the mom-and-pop shops that make up Main Street, America, the fossil fuel industry received $15 billion in direct federal assistance. If 2020 teaches our children and us nothing else, it’s that change is a constant — and that we simply must look ahead to the future, instead of investing in the past.
Colorado’s wildfire season was unfortunately, record-breaking in several ways, as has been Montana’s in recent years. In 2020 Colorado had the three largest wildfires in history, with the last one finally contained in November. Here in Bozeman, the Bridger Foothills Fire burned 13 square miles and destroyed 28 homes. Climate change is no longer something that might happen in the future if we don’t take action, it is here — happening right now.
The oil and gas industry is one of the top emitters of carbon and methane pollution that is directly driving global warming. Also, the fossil fuel industry was struggling pre-pandemic. As our climate and technology demand, we must look toward the future for economic recovery, rather than subsidizing an industry that will not be there to support jobs for our children, or a healthy environment. Millions of hardworking Americans have benefited from the COVID stimulus packages this year. But as parents, we are left scratching our heads as to why the government spends billions of dollars of taxpayer money propping up the past, when those funds could instead go to building a healthy and profitable clean energy future?
Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum, the top oil and gas producer in Colorado, got more than $195 million in COVID related tax write-offs and at the same time they were laying off workers.
Recently, the former Governor of the Bank of England stated, “Climate change is a tragedy of the horizon which imposes a cost on future generations that the current one has no direct incentive to fix. The catastrophic impacts of climate change will be felt beyond the traditional horizons of most. Once climate change becomes a clear and present danger to financial stability, it may already be too late.” For the business owners and families across Montana, Colorado, California, Oregon and more whose homes and businesses burned in recent wildfires — we’d argue that clear and present danger is already at our doorstep. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we absolutely must invest in clean energy and band together to begin to chip away at this climate crisis.
Not only did decision makers fail to invest in the future or invest in companies that would either be guaranteed to save jobs or kickstart the economy with these COVID stimulus packages, but as a nation we are fighting an actual respiratory global pandemic. Respiratory ailments are made worse by air pollution. And our kids are particularly sensitive to the damage done to our health by poor air quality.
It is a lose-lose situation and just doesn’t make any sense. Just think of what that $15 billion could have done to build clean energy systems for the future. For our kids’ future. It’s our hope that the incoming administration and our elected officials will do better with the next round of COVID stimulus funds and keep a keen eye on a truly healthy economy — and climate.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Erin works as a content and brand strategist, and lives in Three Forks where she also serves on the City Commission. Erin is also the board chair for the Mountain Mamas.