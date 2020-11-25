Recently there has been a lot of talk about preserving Bozeman’s character in the face of the rapid influx of people from out of state. For the sake of discussion let us acknowledge two truths.
First, the definition of “preserve” is to maintain something in its original or existing state, unchanged. Second, the rapid influx of people from elsewhere is not a new phenomenon. A bunch of people have been coming here from somewhere else for decades. Therefore, the binary choice between growth and preservation is a false dilemma; it is just not that simple.
At the public hearing to adopt the community plan, also known as the growth policy, one city commissioner said, “I hope the growth policy not only preserves Bozeman’s character, but also provides an adequate housing supply and directs the city towards a sustainable future.” While well-intentioned, this is a classic trilemma where there are three desirable outcomes but only two are possible to achieve at the same time. For instance, you could try to preserve existing character by providing housing outside the city but that would not be sustainable.
If you honestly consider Bozeman’s character you will discover that it has been evolving—changing—for over 150 years. Nowhere is that more evident than in downtown. The character of Main Street has changed dramatically since it was traveled by horse and since an electric trolley traversed downtown. Sometime later traffic lights were installed. Historic wooden buildings were demolished to construct the Avant Courier, the Spieth-Krug Brewery, and the Baxter Hotel, to name just a few instances. Downtown has evolved significantly since the 1980s when many of those newer historic buildings were in disrepair. Even the businesses that call downtown home at any given time influence the character of Main Street.
When it comes to neighborhood character, think about how your neighborhood has changed. A few years ago, the nice older couple down the street built a new garage with a second floor ADU off the alley. The growing family next door did a major second-floor expansion. Perhaps you chose an exterior paint color that was not your neighbor’s favorite. Even the combination of folks that live in your neighborhood shift the dynamic. People move in and out, houses are modified, and neighborhood character changes, it evolves.
Rather than a binary choice between growth or preservation, we are tasked with stewardship of our community’s continuing evolution. We navigate the growth trilemma with informed, engaged, collaborative decision making. And that process is guided by our thoughtful, comprehensive community planning.
Yes, we have a daunting number of community plans, too many to name here. But all those plans are critical pieces of a complicated puzzle to determine Bozeman’s future. Each represents a genuine attempt to guide the continued evolution of our community. Together these documents create a roadmap to accommodate new residents and businesses; develop and maintain the necessary infrastructure; and conserve our high quality of life. They are roadmaps to successfully navigate change.
There is an inherent aversion to change, but all things change. As the adage goes, “the more things change the more they stay the same.” Bozeman was an amazing place to call home 50 years ago, in the 1990s, and it still is today. Fortunately, Bozeman has an excellent set of coordinated plans to guide our changing community forward. And for that I am thankful.
Chris Naumann is concluding a 13-year tenure as the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. In 2021 he will join Sanderson Stewart as a senior planner.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.