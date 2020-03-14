If there is one constant in life, it is change. Seasons change, political winds shift, colleagues move on, and sometimes your 15-year old grows eight inches in a year. Judging by the distance between the top of his shoes and the bottom of his pants, that last one clearly caught me off guard. The poor kid needs new pants. And shoes. And just about everything else.
There is one thing for me, however, that has managed to remain relatively constant and reliable throughout my life – that is the joy, inspiration and solace I find in the wilds of Greater Yellowstone. My mother was raised west of the Tetons in the burgeoning metropolis of Mud Lake, Idaho (pop. 397). Some of my earliest memories include making trips from our home in Boise to family reunions, which rotated each year between campgrounds near Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. We gathered at places like Birch Creek, Teton Canyon, Warm River, and Spencer to fish, ride motorcycles, and hear the latest news about Grandma’s liver or Uncle David’s big buck.
These places, and many more since then, grabbed a hold of me and haven’t let go. Over time, they began to shape the trajectory of my life. I focused my studies on environmental policy and understanding how public land management works. I hired on with ballot initiatives and volunteered for political campaigns. In 2003, something miraculous happened (in my mind, anyway). I was offered a job at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition in their office in Idaho Falls. Suddenly, I found myself immersed in not only the landscape that captivated me since childhood, but also the many issues that impact this place. I felt so incredibly fortunate. And still do.
In my almost 17 years at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition I have seen numerous changes throughout the region. We and our partners have run campaigns that delivered protections to over two million acres of public land, saved rivers from new dams, and bolstered imperiled wildlife populations. At the same time, challenges both new and old have also brought a different kind of change to Greater Yellowstone. Energy development in the Upper Green River Valley, large scale loss of whitebark pine forests, and rapid ex-urban growth in mountain valleys, to name a few. Taking stock of change is important, but as JFK said, “those who look only to the past or present are sure to miss the future.”
This year we hope to see the next generation of river protections take a significant step forward with the congressional introduction of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. This draft legislation would protect almost 350 river miles, keeping precious water resources clean and supporting the agricultural and recreational interests that depend on them. We’re also launching a new partnership with academic institutions, agencies, and local organizations to conduct the first climate assessment for Greater Yellowstone. Our intent is to work with communities to identify actions that will help people and nature adapt to change. And we’re busily exploring new land conservation strategies, market-based approaches, and new funding mechanisms that conserve lands and waters on which wildlife and people depend.
There’s no question we live in uncertain times and change will remain a mainstay. There’s also no question we can help create the positive change we want to see in the world, especially right here in Greater Yellowstone. That’s where I choose to spend my time. And I hope you will too.
Scott Christensen is the interim executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and a survivor of many eastern Idaho family reunions.