To those who have been struck by the coronavirus, we pray for a complete recovery. And we join everyone in our hope that this pandemic will be overcome soon.
As we try to cope, we observe that crises are not new. We lose loved ones, we get sick, relationships end. To confront a crisis is part of being human. As difficult as it may be, the test is always how we will respond.
Crises highlight the importance of our communities. When faced with the death of a loved one, it’s our community that comes to comfort us. This current crisis requires all of us to come together, as a city, as a state, as a nation, and even as a planet, to act responsibly to flatten the curve to allow our medical system to work, and to take care of one another.
Many people are responding with love and a desire to strengthen community even as “distancing” strains it. We are especially grateful for our medical workers, who are quietly working long hours with increased personal risk to serve us all. And the internet is full of stories of ordinary people engaging in extraordinary acts of kindness, giving us all hope. Many are introducing innovative ideas and programming to keep us connected safely.
As Bozeman clergy and faith leaders, we believe that it is critically important that we all take care of the most vulnerable among us. Some of us met electronically with HRDC officials to work on ways and funding to help our homeless population by creating places to wash hands and finding safe places to stay. They need more help. Gov. Bullock has insured that everyone can get a coronavirus test, that workers laid off are eligible for assistance, that free or reduced-cost meals for children will continue, among other things. Going forward, we will need the federal government to expand and modernize unemployment insurance, boost nutrition assistance benefits, increase Medicaid funding for states, and give special care to individuals at increased risk of infection, such as those in long term care facilities, the homelessness and those in detention.
Apart from opportunities for more loving kindness, for many of us, confined to our homes, we have the opportunity to spend time with our families and deepen those relationships. Perhaps instead of social distancing, we ought to be talking about social spaciousness, a time for us to step back and look at or bless the ways we are connected to each other.
Like all crises, this one may cause real pain, and we will grieve. Our ability to attend concerts, sporting events, church, visit with friends and most everything else will be curtailed. More gravely, businesses and many jobs are already taking a hit. But, we will overcome and we will discover that we really are one planet, and that the only way to get it together — is together.
When we move past this, we will realize that we need to create a strong and prepared public health system, to which everyone has access. We can no longer allow anti-vaccine ideologies or political finger pointing to detract us from the ways science and caring powerfully partner to offer strong public health systems.
And we will need to ask whether we can translate what we will have learned to other critical situations, like our dangerously overheated atmosphere and oceans affecting the whole planet. We are learning that governments, businesses and families can move swiftly for profound change when sufficiently motivated.
When nature reminds us how vulnerable we are – how equally vulnerable we are – we are humbled. And humbled before nature, we are called to demonstrate our shared humanity.
Submitted by Rev. Jody McDevitt; Rabbi Ed Stafman, Father Leo Proxell, Zen Priest Karen DeCotis, Rev. Stephen Schmidt, Rev. Duffy Peet, Rev. Dan Krebill, Dr. Ruhul & Shadmani Amin, Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson, Rev. Roxanne Klingensmith, Rev. Greg Smith, Rev. Lindean Barnett Christenson, Rev. Amy Strader, Rev. Eric Strader, Rev. Valerie Webster and Father Val Zdilla.