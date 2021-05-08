As I entered Yellowstone National Park last week on a beautiful spring morning, I was quietly contemplating two very different events: the always inspiring annual arrival of bison calves and the end of a legislative session in Helena that pushed Montana into the dark ages of wildlife management.
Snares, bounties, classifying wild animals as livestock — never mind the decade, what century are we in?
I was stewing on the backward legislation myself and the thousands of other Montanans who stood up to oppose it over the past four months when I rounded a corner and saw a minutes old bison calf huddled under its massive mother, shaking in the cold morning air on its wobbly legs.
The thrilling site of what has to be one of the most undeniably cute things on Earth gave me a sudden and much needed shot of hope. It reminded me that Yellowstone played a key role in saving bison from extinction over a hundred years ago and that today, many people, tribes and governments are working tirelessly to create a brighter future for our country’s national mammal.
At the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, we are working with Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone Forever, other conservation groups and sovereign tribal nations to expand the Yellowstone Bison Conservation and Transfer Program.
Through this program, Yellowstone bison without the disease brucellosis can be placed in a multi-phase quarantine process and used to establish new tribal and conservation herds across North America.
This not only cuts down on the senseless slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone bison, it preserves the unique Yellowstone bison genome and contributes to the restoration of a species that nearly disappeared after once numbering between 30 and 60 million.
This effort is also motivated by a recognition of and support for the deep cultural connections Native people have to bison. What we are doing is just as much about cultural restoration as it is about ecological restoration.
Reconnecting these animals to their homelands and to the people who revered and relied on them for millennia can hopefully be a small but meaningful part of the much more expansive truth and reconciliation process this country desperately needs.
Following the initial phase of quarantine, Yellowstone bison are transferred to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for the final year of assurance testing. Once the process is complete, the InterTribal Buffalo Council coordinates the transfer of approximately 70% of these brucellosis-free Yellowstone bison to other tribal lands across the country.
Though much progress has been made since the program first began in 2016, limited capacity at quarantine facilities has meant relatively few bison can enter the program.
Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Yellowstone National Park, and Yellowstone Forever have partnered to raise $1 million for infrastructure expansion that will more than double the capacity of Yellowstone’s facility and result in many more bison restored to their original lands and people.
This partnership comes at a time when tribal leaders are asking the Biden Administration to do what elected officials in Montana refuse to do — work with them instead of against them.
We support that request and urge Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal leaders to work directly with tribes to help meet their bison restoration goals.
Spring is a time of renewal and hope. Here’s to hoping that little orange bison calf taking some of its first steps is a signal of better days ahead for wildlife and people alike.
Scott Christensen is the executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition in Bozeman, Montana.