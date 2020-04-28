I’m not usually an early adopter but on April 3 I learned that I had tested positive for COVID-19. The county health contact tracer decided I was probably infected by a close friend I had last seen on March 15. In retrospect, my most dramatic symptom – sudden, intense pain in my muscles or joints — had occurred on March 16. Does COVID-19 develop that fast?
We don’t really know — I’ve heard it takes as long as five days. There’s a lot we don’t know for sure.
I also lost my sense of taste and smell, which occurred sometime before I cooked a pot of corned beef and curiously odor-free-cabbage on March 17. On March 23 the internet informed me that the loss of senses of taste and smell could be a symptom of COVID-19. I contacted my doctor. Should I be worried? As a person of a certain age who also has asthma, news reports told me I was at special risk. But since I’d not been outside the country since July and at the time didn’t know I’d had contact with anyone infected, I didn’t qualify for a test.
On April 1, I experienced some shortness of breath and lightheadedness and my asthma inhaler didn’t seem to help. That same day I found out that my friend had tested positive. I contacted my doctor’s office again and was advised to come into the viral triage clinic for a test the next day.
I’ve always been a lucky person, and I’ve certainly been lucky in this adventure. My symptoms remained mild and fleeting. My regular doctor immediately began monitoring my case and the county instructed me to stay on my own property and have no contact with anyone until I was recovered, which according to the Center for Disease Control standards meant no fever for 72 hours and steady improvement of my symptoms. Since I never had a fever and my symptoms were never severe, it was hard to make the call, but I was recently told I was released from captivity and could go out for walks again, wearing a mask of course.
There is so much we don’t know about this virus and how it spreads and until we (that’s “we” as in our federal government) are willing to spend the time and money testing everyone known to have had contact with a positive case, we’re not going to know whether we’re winning the war and whether it’s safe to allow more than 10 people to gather in one place.
Like I said, I’ve always been lucky. I count myself lucky to live in Montana where our governor listened to scientific experts and issued stay at home rules early. Without those protocols, I – who must have been sick on March 16 but remained undiagnosed until April 3 – could have infected all sorts of my fellow Bozemanites. As it was, my list for the county health researchers included two people at my bank, two people in a coffee shop where I’d picked up a to-go latte, my pharmacist, two grocery clerks, and a friend I’d chatted with for a few minutes when I walked over to loan her a book.
Now another friend tells me she now thinks she may have had a mild case of COVID-19 just before we spent an evening together on March 11. She’s waiting to get an antibody test but if she’s right, did she infect me? And how many people might I have infected when I went out to dinner the next evening, went to a public meeting the following day, went to a play that weekend? We don’t know – and won’t until we have unlimited testing available.
Since testing has been so hard to get, stay-at-home protocols have surely saved us from an even greater disaster. As a nation, we badly need to increase our understanding of how pandemics spread so we can be better prepared next time. And we must invest in stockpiles of personal protection equipment so we don’t put our frontline essential workers in peril!
Marjorie Smith is a Bozeman writer who wrote a regular opinion column for the Chronicle from 1987 to 2012.