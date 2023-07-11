OPED-JARVIS-COLUMN-GET
A sign for biotechnology company, Biogen, Inc. is seen on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 18, 2017. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 DOMINICK REUTER

Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.’s Alzhiemer’s drug Leqembi has been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, making it the first disease-slowing drug to secure that full blessing.

In theory, the move should significantly expand Leqembi’s availability to patients eagerly awaiting new and better options to alter the course of that mind-robbing disease. In practice, the rollout is likely to take longer than patients and their families would like.

Peter Ljubenkov, a neurologist at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, is excited to finally be able to offer his patients Leqembi, but stresses that “this drug requires a lot of expertise to give and a lot of infrastructure to give.” He has been part of the months-long effort to prepare the University of California hospital network for Leqembi’s arrival, a work in progress at memory centers around the country.

Lisa Jarvis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering biotech, health care and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, she was executive editor of Chemical & Engineering News.

