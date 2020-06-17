“There is no education like adversity.”
For educators, COVID-19 is a logistical wildfire that has scorched the campus grounds. Many of us wonder if it will engulf the buildings next.
Fifty states shuttered public schools this spring and moved online; a few did so warily, only to terminate even those programs mid-way through spring term. At Bozeman Field School, the “Coronacrisis” has created both an opportunity and an academic proof-point. The school’s pedagogy rests on two unorthodox assumptions. First, students have vast present capacity for self-direction, creativity, productivity and leadership. Second, there are better ways to help them cultivate these abilities than warehousing them for seven hours a day. In practice this means: give students outsized responsibilities; get them out from behind their desks and, as often as possible, out of the classroom.
High-engagement education challenges students to embrace the growth mindset of Stanford professor, Carol Dweck. This philosophy posits that, given sufficient effort and study, people can acquire new abilities and solve daunting problems that might otherwise seem beyond their grasp. Functionally, such a curriculum asks students to tussle with a purposefully unsettling question: How will you approach a problem for which there is no road map, and which you may not even be able to solve? In a world where they face challenges such as destabilized democratic institutions, climate change and global economic inequality, it is a good question with which to wrestle, even if it pins you to mat most of the time.
For students, the current pandemic provides not an imagined-world case study, but a real one. Real, because it touches them so personally as school moves from social hive to digital abstraction. Real, because there was no emotional preparation. Not for students, teachers or parents.
Yet funny things happened. I watched my teenagers grow bored with video games. My 16 year-old said, “The worst thing about lockdown is I don’t even like ‘Call of Duty’ anymore.” Here’s the more penetrating part of the anecdote. During the school year, my sons and their buddies meet on Friday afternoons to play non-electronic games. One of the first things they worried about when lockdown hit was, “What about Friday Game Day?”
“Well,” I said, “Move it on-line.”
“That’ll never work,” they grumbled. Not, certainly, a growth mindset outlook. I believed, however, that my kids would author a way around the obstacle.
After two months, non-video gaming (although now computer-based) grew from three hours a week to as much as four hours a day. My sons play board games (Monopoly), role-playing games (D&D), and occasionally inappropriate games (Cards Against Humanity). The latest is “Photoshop Phace-off,” where one player gives the others a photo-processing challenge—combine pictures of Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X; make Baby Yoda look like Darth Vader. The kids love it, and as peals of laughter ring through the house, so do I. It’s not quite jigsaw puzzles and family music recitals. But it is a smile-pulling diversion.
It is also a proof-point. The students’ development, from whole cloth, of social engagement in the age of COVID is just one of many instances that supports the earlier contention. With opportunity and the right mindset, children can thrive. They learn. They adapt. They overcome.
In a normal school year, my sons complete weeklong expeditions around the Northern Rockies—Yellowstone National Park, the American Prairie Reserve, the historical mining community of Butte. But this spring, when they should have been preparing for five days of backcountry immersion, they instead embarked on solo overnights—a different experience, but still full of important lessons. The backcountry is unpredictable. Outdoor educators teach in a world of open-ended maxims such as, Know what to do, even when you don’t know what to do. It’s a timely instruction, for students and for the rest of us. Because right now, no one knows what we may have to do in the fall.
Coronavirus will foster a reimagining of education. If we give students the right equipment, point them on the right compass heading and trust them to follow their talent, purpose and instinct, they will adapt. They will learn to live in an altered world.
Today’s students—the difference makers of tomorrow—face a world of increasing uncertainty. COVID is a live-fire training exercise in how to learn, adapt and overcome. Acquiring such tools will enable them to manage the challenges of our global future.
That is the dividend of the education of adversity.
Andy Harris is the co-founder and board chair of the Bozeman Field School where his sons are enrolled, respectively, in ninth and 10th grade.