Much has changed this month in Downtown Bozeman. Most businesses can now operate at near maximum capacity. The iconic downtown flower baskets have been installed marking summer’s arrival. Main Street is humming with customers from near and far. All indications point to the beginnings of an economic recovery following the long, painful COVID shutdown. Still there is a great deal of uncertainty about how and when we will fully recover.
Experts across the country have made some underlying assumptions about the pandemic recession. Recovery will be impacted by the continued public health response to the virus, regional economic differences, seasonal setbacks caused by severe weather, and the looming national elections. In general, most expect that substantial recovery from the pandemic and corresponding recession will take 12 to 18 months. Bozeman’s history suggests local recovery may be faster than many places across the country, but it will be a challenge nonetheless.
Another prediction is that the pandemic may create permanent shifts in certain aspects of our culture and economy. Many anticipate prior demographic and business trends will be accelerated, from decades to years and in some cases from years to months. For example, many communities are reevaluating how the public realm is managed to make more room for people and business. Also, many small businesses are enhancing their internet presence with online commerce platforms and more robust social media marketing to give better service their customers.
In broader terms, COVID has highlighted a variety serious economic, social and cultural weaknesses, resulting in increased pressure for systematic responses at all levels of our community. To support local recovery, community organizations, like the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, and civic partners need to focus on planning for long-term rebuilding and future resiliency. This will require detailed action plans and targeted investments of human and fiscal capital. Ultimately, recovery must be guided by an overarching community approach.
First, now is the time to strive for unity. These are extremely difficult and stressful times, yet there is so much difficult but critical work to be done. During our community’s recovery divisiveness will be even more counter-productive than in “normal” times. Therefore, we should all strive to collaborate, find common ground, focus on the greater good and move forward together.
To move forward, we must seize the moment. We cannot let the uncertainty of recovery be paralyzing. We should not let pursuit of perfect solutions prevent making meaningful progress now. Rather, now is the time to be innovative and take some calculated risks. For instance, in addition to working on perennial priorities, we should pursue smaller high-value projects that are relatively quick and affordable to complete. Doing so will create community confidence and spur positive momentum.
Next, as we plan for the “new normal” we need to think laterally. Strategic recovery planning must be based on a thoughtful, holistic, long-term approach rather than attempting quick fixes. As we jump-start the economy we need to do so as part of a larger effort to diversify local business sectors and solve for more attainable housing. Reevaluating our community goals is an important exercise to create a better road map for economic resiliency and equity.
Lastly, regaining economic vitality and socio-cultural vibrancy will not look and feel exactly like the previous “normal.” So, rather than trying to simply reclaim what is perceived to have been lost, we must be open-minded and flexible by focusing on the positive opportunities that lie ahead. Recovery will involve change, but we will adapt. As in the past, downtown and Bozeman will rise to the challenge, evolve socially and economically, and once again prove why this place is a truly special community.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Chris Naumann is the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership.