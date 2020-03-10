A retired veterinarian with experience with the program faults Wyoming’s plan to “step down” the state’s elk feeding program as inadequate and unlikely to slow the spread of disease.
He knows what he’s talking about.
More than a century ago, the state of Wyoming started feeding elk to stave off widespread winter kill from starvation. While it seemed like a noble goal at the time, it has led to artificially high elk numbers that are concentrated in a small area where they are fed in winter.
That concentration has contributed to the spread of disease. Historically it has been brucellosis – a disease that can cause domestic cattle to abort their calves. Ranchers have lobbied heavily to exterminate bison that roam out of Yellowstone for fear they will infect cattle with brucellosis. But the only cases of livestock being infected by wildlife have come from elk.
More recently, chronic wasting disease has been found in the region’s elk and deer, and that’s another potentially devastating disease that is spread through the elk-feeding program.
The current plan to address these threats merely cuts down on the number of days the animals are fed and sets of goal of reducing the number of elk fed to 5,000 – a little less than half the 11,000 that are fed now.
A retired veterinarian with a long history of working in this field says the plan will do little to alleviate the disease transmission threat. His arguments are cited in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking a court order to compel Wyoming to phase out the program entirely as soon as possible.
And that’s where we should be headed. But the tourism and outfitting industries within the state are staunchly opposed to the idea.
Eliminating the elk feeding program will not be a magic bullet. Brucellosis and chronic wasting disease are established in the region’s wildlife populations. But its elimination will slow down the infection rate within the species. And over time, disease-resistant animals should emerge to replace those infected today.
Feeding wildlife is never a good idea. It’s not sustainable and it’s never going to lead to healthy game populations. It was a mistake to start feeding the elk in Wyoming. Now they should not compound the error by continuing the program in the face of overwhelming evidence of the harm it is doing.