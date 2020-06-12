The Bozeman Symphony’s board acted swiftly and successfully in naming a new music director just over a year after beginning its search. Under the direction of Executive Director Emily Paris-Martin, the board recently named Norman Huynh the new director.
Huynh was chosen from among 238 applicants. He comes to Bozeman from Portland, Oregon, where he is an associate conductor of the Oregon Symphony. At just 32 years of age, he has performed with many world-class symphonies throughout his career.
Now both he and the symphony’s administration face what may be the most challenging season in the symphony’s 50-plus year history. The symphony is made possible by a thriving local arts community that has historically given considerable financial and moral support to the organization. But, in the year of the pandemic, that support threatens to erode.
If the coronavirus is still with us in the fall, or worse, in the midst of a second and more severe wave of infection, symphony performances will be difficult, to say the least. Social distancing will be hard to achieve among performers, and some may not be able to wear masks. Seating could be limited to maintain distance among audience members and tickets could be in short supply. Some performances may be have to be televised and closed to live audiences in order to prevent infection risks.
It’s highly unusual for a community the size of Bozeman to boast a symphony of such high quality. The group has been widely acclaimed for its talent. Established in 1968, the symphony involves more than 300 people and makes high-quality classical music accessible, donating thousands of dollars worth of tickets to local nonprofits and awarding scholarships to young musicians. We don’t know what the coming performance season will bring. But regardless of circumstances, all are encouraged to continue their financial support.
Huynh brings an impressive resume to the position of musical director. He is warmly welcomed to the community and wished the best of luck facing the challenges of the coming year.
After 50 years of musical excellence, we don’t want to lose it now.
