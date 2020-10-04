More than a century ago, Montanans sent Jeannette Rankin to be the first woman to serve in Congress in the nation’s history. This fall they have a chance to send just the second woman to Congress to represent Montana.
And they should seize the opportunity.
Democrat Kathleen Williams is the best choice for filling the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is bright, articulate, pragmatic, knowledgeable and boasts a proven track record for forging bipartisan agreement in the state Legislature. And it’s the latter quality we sorely need in D.C. right now.
Her opponent, Republican Matt Rosendale is a serial office seeker, perpetually running for the next office while serving as our state auditor. And it should be noted he did not respond to an invitation to meet with the Chronicle editorial board.
Rosendale’s campaign seeks to paint Williams as a liberal who will ally herself with extreme left elements of Congress. Her record tells a different story. She is well versed in natural resource policy and will be a vocal advocate for Montana’s agricultural economy. And she has ideas for improving health care legislation so important to so many Montanans.
Rosendale has allied himself with the Trump administration efforts to, among other things, repeal the Affordable Care Act without offering anything to replace it. If the ACA is shot down, nearly 100,000 state residents who are covered by an expanded Medicaid program and many others who found affordable coverage through ACA will be without coverage and assurances they can find coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Williams voices no ambitions for higher office and is genuinely interested in being an effective voice for the state as a member of what is very likely to be the majority party in the House.
The GOP’s hold on this seat has been at best checkered in recent years. Ryan Zinke left after a brief stint to serve as secretary of the Interior only to be forced out of office amid missteps less than two years later. Current Rep. Greg Gianforte apparently sees the office as a stepping stone and is seeking the governor’s office after just one term.
It is time state voters gave a Democrat a chance at this seat. And Kathleen Williams is an ideal choice for that spot.
