At almost eight months into the coronavirus pandemic you’d think we’d be getting pretty good at dealing with this thing.
Think again.
Instead of tamping the virus down, we seem to be headed into a perfect storm of bleak darkness. Pandemic fatigue is taking its toll as more and more of us are neglecting to practice the common-sense infection prevention measures.
And we’re paying a price. The number of new confirmed infections are much higher today than they were a month ago as are hospitalizations and deaths. Last week, Montana had the fourth highest infection rate in the nation. And those numbers are on course to go even higher in the coming weeks and months.
The stress on our health care systems is already showing. Intensive care units in hospitals around the state are filling up. And it’s not just space they’re running out of. Infected health care providers are being forced off the job and into quarantine. Staff shortages are so extreme workers who have been exposed and should be isolating are being asked to stay on the job. And options for recruiting reinforcements are closing out. The surging pandemic is so widespread, there is no surplus of doctors and nurses in other states to come to the rescue.
We are all tired of the discomfort and isolation of COVID-19 prevention. But collectively, we need to take another run at preventing the spread of this virus. And we must depoliticize it. These measures are not liberal or conservative in nature. They are just common-sense precautions, including:
• Wearing a mask whenever out in public.
• Getting a flu shot, so a flu outbreak doesn’t further tax our already stressed health care infrastructure.
• Maintaining social distancing whenever possible.
• Staying home as much as possible.
• Avoiding large gatherings – including foregoing big holiday get-togethers.
• Washing your hands regularly and thoroughly.
As winter sets in and we are forced to spend more time indoors, we are faced with an unambiguous choice: We can become proactive and practice faithfully the mitigation measures that we know work.
Or come Christmas time, we could be looking around us at a dismal landscape of sickness and death.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.