Students return to classes at Montana State University this week. And they are welcomed with open arms.
Scratch that. How about an elbow bump – with masks over mouths and noses?
The students return for a spring semester like no other. They will resume a mix of online and socially distanced classes much like they attended in the fall. Despite those measures, some 1,400 MSU-related cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last semester. And it is certain that a good many more went undetected.
Without a doubt the fall cases contributed to a good many infections in the wider community as students patronized stores, bars and other businesses. And, unfortunately, we can expect more of the same during the spring semester.
With effort, though, this semester could be a safer one.
At the direction of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, state campuses are expanding coronavirus testing to make tests available asymptomatic students. In the fall, only those with symptoms were tested. MSU administrators also asked students to get tested and self-quarantine before returning to campus this week. Though the rate of compliance with that request is surely spotty at best, hopefully most students did get tested and quarantine. That should help reduce the amount of virus they are bringing with them to campus.
As the semester unfolds, students are urged to take advantage of the free tests. Results are promised within minutes. And if they test positive, they can enter the university’s quarantine program and prevent further spread of the virus. MSU President Waded Cruzado has said it will take a herculean effort on the part of campus health care workers to carry out all the testing they will be asked to perform. But it will be well worth the effort if some infections, suffering and even death can be prevented.
Students are also urged to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently and wear masks even when they are off campus. Most importantly, they are urged to avoid large gatherings. Stay away from bars, house parties and other social gatherings.
These measures will be difficult but remember, this is not a permanent situation. Vaccines are on the way, and MSU has been authorized to administer those to students when they become available.
In the meantime, let’s all of us — both within and without the campus community — redouble our efforts to quell this pandemic as best we can by faithfully practicing all recommended mitigation measures.
