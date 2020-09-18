Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelly voiced concern this week that organizers of political rally hosting Vice President Mike Pence Monday did not respond to a request to discuss coronavirus mitigation measures.
And that concern is justified.
Not only did event organizers fail to contact local health officials about mandated behaviors – like masks and social distancing – they didn’t have the courtesy to respond to an email from Kelly sent prior to the event.
We’re heading into the height of the political season. And this is not – or at least it shouldn’t be – a partisan issue. Organizers of events for any political party need to be cognizant of local pandemic mitigation requirements and work with health officials to make political rallies as safe as possible. And the same goes for other events, like weddings and other social get-togethers.
And to be clear, Kelly is not trying to cancel or prohibit events. But he would like to speak with organizers about ways to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
We’ve been fortunate locally. In the spring, when the virus first arrived on the scene, Gallatin County was the hotspot in the state with the largest number of confirmed infections. But since then, infection numbers have dropped and have hovered under 10 new confirmed infections per day. Those numbers stand in stark contrast with other parts of the country where infection and death numbers are much higher. And there’s little question that mitigation measures have played a large role in reducing the number of infections locally.
Epidemiologists have been clear that – in the absence of a safe and effective vaccine – masks and social distancing are by far our best defense against spreading the deadly virus. But those measures only work if we all abide by them.
As fall approaches, so does the flu season. And with that could come a resurgence of the coronavirus as people spend more time indoors where the virus is more easily spread. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Now more than ever it is important to abide by the mask and social distancing mandates. Practice good hygiene and get a flu shot to minimize the chances of a twin pandemic that will stress our healthcare system.
Let’s make the coming fall and winter as safe as possible.
