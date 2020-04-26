We are entering a critical juncture in the war with coronavirus. Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday a first phase of lifting behavioral restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. But this is only a first step in our quest to restore some semblance of normalcy, and it must not be read as an all-clear to return to life as we knew it.
The stay-at-home order begins lifting today as places of worship can host congregations. Retail stores will be permitted to open Monday and restaurants, casinos and bars will be permitted to reopen a week from Monday but must close by 11:30 p.m. Schools can reopen as of May 7. But all that with the caveat that social distancing measures must be maintained.
That means the number churchgoers and patrons in any establishment must be limited so they can maintain social distancing according to guidelines. Movie theaters, concert venues, gyms and pools will remain closed, at least for the time being.
And as these restrictions are lifted and we venture out more frequently, it becomes even more important to avoid touching the face, to wash hands frequently, wear a mask when out in public, and stay out of groups of 10 or more people. Those who are at higher risk due to age and underlying health conditions should continue to stay home.
And don’t shrug off the risk because you’re young and healthy. You aren’t doing these things just to protect yourself. If you get infected, you will infect someone else. You’re doing it to protect others. Think of your parents or grandparents.
This is the new normal and it may be with us for quite a while.
Montana has the lowest per capita rate of infection of all states, but the virus is still very much with us and there is a potential for infections to begin spreading at an intolerable rate if we are not very careful.
Lifting the restrictions is risky business, for all of us. Going forward into succeeding phases in this process, the governor is urged include his Republican colleagues in those he consults. This must not be partisan. He is reminded that the success of his administration was made possible by moderate members of the GOP who supported many of his policy initiatives.
We’re all in this together. And together we can help make a return to economic activity a safe one.
