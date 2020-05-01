In early April, Southwest Montana a lost a pillar of the community. Jim Taylor, an area rancher, businessman and tireless supporter local institutions passed away at the age of 82. Over those years, he compiled an awe-inspiring resume the rest of us could only hope to emulate in some small way.
He came to Montana in 1960 with his wife, Bea, and set about working for and later managing his family’s ranching operations in Southwest Montana and the Lewiston area, meanwhile earning a master’s degree in applied science at the then-Montana State College.
He and his wife traveled the world extensively but always returned to lend their help to Montana causes. It was that community involvement that established his place on local history.
He served on the Montana State University President’s Advisory Council and the board of Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He also served on the MSU College of Business Advisory Council and the Montana Council of Economic Education. For his work with MSU he received the Blue and Gold Award. He was awarded honorary doctorates from Rocky Mountain College and the MSU College of Business.
Outside of academia, Taylor served on several corporate boards and the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce boards. He served on the Bozeman Symphony, Intermountain Opera, Bozeman Deaconess and the then-Gallatin Field Airport boards. He was generous with his wealth and contributed to many local causes.
His contributions to the community are too numerous to list here. They stand as testament to the extraordinary kind of energy, wisdom and generosity an individual can contribute to our shared interests. Rare are the individuals who leave such an indelible mark on the communities they leave behind.
Taylor should serve as an inspiration to us all – to stir us to find ways, large and small, that we can promote our common welfare. Through examples like Jim Taylor’s, we should learn to set aside at least some of our energies for contributions to the community.
