Montanans – and citizens of other Western states – should take special note of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg will take her place in history as a champion of women’s rights. She stared down numerous obstacles over the course of her highly distinguished legal career – obstacles born of her gender.
Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, was cut from the same cloth as another pioneer for women’s rights – Montana Rep. Jeannette Rankin, the first woman to serve in Congress. Rankin was elected in 1916, four years before women’s right to vote became the national law of the land.
The American West – with its sometimes falsely perceived history of hyper-macho behavior – may seem like an unlikely breeding ground for women’s rights. We might expect the then-American frontier to be more likely to be dismissive of women’s rights. And in many cases it was. But the Wyoming Territory was the first to grant women the right to vote in 1869. And in 1890, the Wyoming Legislature successfully resisted a demand from Congress that it rescind the vote for women as a condition for statehood.
Wyoming was quickly followed by Utah. And series of Western states, including Montana, granted women the right to vote over the ensuing years, all in advance of the passage of the 20th Amendment, which made women’s suffrage universal in 1920. That history stands in stark contrast to the state of South Carolina, which didn’t ratify the 20th Amendment until 1969.
Ginsburg’s perseverance in the face of gender discrimination took a particular kind of courage. On being accepted into the Harvard School of Law in 1956, she – along with only eight other women in the class of 500 – was asked by the dean to justify taking the place of a man. She faced similar resistance as she sought employment, but persisted until she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She went on to serve 27 years as an associate justice.
Ginsburg’s tenacity established opportunities for women in the legal profession – indeed in all walks of life. As Montanans we should be proud that our state played a small part in clearing the way for her success.
