We may be entering a period of grave danger. We are at risk falling prey to pandemic fatigue. Tired of limiting our social activities, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, we are letting our guard down.
And the timing couldn’t be worse.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus are rising rapidly in Montana and in Gallatin County. The New York Times is tracking virus cases in all 50 states. Montana’s most recent results can be found at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/montana-coronavirus-cases.html. A graph tracking the 14-day average of new cases was near zero through the middle of June and then began to rise modestly until mid-September and is now climbing steeply. The line is nearly vertical. The record for the number of newly confirmed cases is being broken almost daily.
As autumn transitions into winter and temperatures drop, people will be driven indoors. They could get more lax about social distancing and wearing masks. They could succumb to temptations to host large gatherings over the holidays. As a result, the number of cases could climb exponentially. As we have seen in other states, once the infection rate reaches critical mass, hospitalizations rise sharply and strain the health care system. And the consequence can be tragic.
As tired as we are all of practicing mitigation measures, we need to realize the pandemic is really just getting started in earnest. If we want to avoid lockdown measures – and we certainly do – we must redouble disease prevention practices. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Maintain social distancing whenever possible. Cancel or postpone social gatherings – weddings or parties. And, perhaps most importantly, wear a mask whenever out in public.
More than 210,000 Americans have died from complications caused by the COVID-19 virus. Epidemiologists predict that, if current trends continue, that number could double by the end of the year.
We may be entering the darkest winter of our lifetimes. It’s up to us. We can get lax about virus mitigation measures and watch it spread rapidly. Or we take matters into our own hands and do what has been proven to work. We are all in this together.
