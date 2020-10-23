A student-initiated class-action lawsuit demanding the refund of tuition and fees from Montana State University following the cancellation of in-person classes and closing of the campus in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic joins about 200 similar suits filed against universities nationwide.
Those suits were as predictable as they are plentiful.
The merits of those cases will be left to the courts. There are many nuances to these claims that deserve a hearing and have to be sorted out through due process. But in the most general terms, we all might want to take a step back.
Without question, college and university students have been denied a good deal of the college experience they expected. In-person classes were moved online in the spring. That venue has been largely regarded as a poor substitute for brick-and-mortar classrooms. Students were banned from campus and all the services that afforded – health services, fitness center access, in-person graduation ceremony and sporting events, to name a few.
But consider this: No one has been spared significant hardship due to the pandemic. Small business owners have had to shutter their establishments – permanently in many cases. Those who worked for those businesses have lost their jobs. Those whose jobs are considered essential have had to expose themselves and their families to considerable risk. People have had to forego wedding and family reunion plans. Many will curtail or cancel get-togethers during the upcoming holiday season. Vacations have been canceled. People have been forced to postpone routine medical care. People have died. The list goes on.
Who will compensate those people for their losses?
Yes, institutions of higher learning have failed to provide all the services they promised during the pandemic. But closing down campuses in the spring were good-faith efforts to minimize the risk to students and their families. And those same campuses bent over backward to continue to provide education as best they can through online learning.
The courts may find merit in some of the students’ lawsuits and order some fees to be refunded. Time will tell.
But in the final analysis, all of us, including college and university students, need to accept the undeniable: Nobody could have anticipated this pandemic and its wide-ranging impacts. And we all have to accept some of the consequences that have resulted.
