Our local authorities, including those at Montana State University, are doing the responsible thing by canceling events in the face of the growing coronavirus threat. Moving MSU classes online and keeping thousands of students out of the close quarters of classrooms is also a good idea. Given the uncertainty of what’s coming, these things needed to be done.
Schools, businesses and individuals also need to adopt a prudent approach to the looming threat – some common-sense measures to take while avoiding panic. If we are fortunate, history will look back on this threat as something more benign than what we are anticipating. But in the here and now — with four confirmed cases now reported in Montana — we can’t take chances.
Individually, we need to be smart about where we get our information. Online blogs and social media are full of misleading and false information. Local established media are good sources of information specific to our area. Government websites are also reliable.
On the national level, consult the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/) for information about prevention, travel, getting treatment, etc. On the state level, consult the Department of Health and Human Services website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/ for information about the disease in Montana.
Locally, the Gallatin City-County Health Department has published a good deal of useful information on its website (https://www.healthygallatin.org/). County health officials have also done an excellent job providing information through press briefings, both Friday and again Saturday. Those briefings should continue, both often and regularly.
The Bozeman School District also has some current information on the virus accessible from its homepage (https://www.bsd7.org/). The School Board in the next week will be faced with the difficult decision whether to keep schools open. We wish them well in that endeavor and are confident the board will keep the well-being of our children and community at the forefront when making that difficult call.
Coronavirus has reached Montana and the Gallatin County. And while there will undoubtedly be more cases, we can blunt its impacts by slowing the spread and minimizing the burden it places on our healthcare system until it runs its course.
And it will. And just as inevitably, life will return to normal. In the meantime, be safe.