Just a few days into our somewhat enforced “social distancing” Southwest Montanans seem to be handling the strain well. Other than some hoarding of groceries and household goods, things have been calm. One has to wonder, though, if things will be as tranquil after weeks of working from home and closed schools, restaurants, shops and other businesses.
But before you succumb to cabin fever and go coronavirus stir crazy, realize we aren’t quite condemned to solitary confinement. It’s OK to go outside and walk the dog around the block, go for a run or a hike on a trail or take a stroll in the park. It’s even OK to interact with others while outside. Just cover your cough or sneeze with the crook of your arm and maintain a distance of six feet from others while conversing.
And there are other ways to maintain our usual social selves. Try some of these suggestions:
• Stay in touch with acquaintances and loved ones by phone – more frequently than usual.
• Your gym closed? Participate in online workout classes offered by some local fitness clubs.
• Connect with others who have shared interests through online forums.
• Going to the supermarket? Ask a neighbor if they need groceries or medications you can pick up.
• We can also learn from this experience. Figure out how to access healthcare without going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center. Figure out how to guide your child through online learning if their school is offering opportunities to do so.
Unusual times call for unusual measures. We’ve had this situation foisted on us through no fault of our own. Let’s make the best of it.