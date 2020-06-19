We’ve all been distracted lately. If a pandemic virus sweeping the nation and killing 120,000 people wasn’t enough, we have to try and make sense of multiple instances of deadly police brutality directed at minorities. But as distracting as those things have been, we can’t let them from fulfilling our duties.
Case in point: the 2020 U.S. census.
Members of the commission assigned to redraw state legislative districts recently voiced frustration with the low response rate to the census. Commission members cited response rates lower than 10% in Indian communities as of June 5. Other rural counties aren’t doing much better.
While urban area response rates are higher – 64.6% in Helena’s Lewis and Clark County and 60.1% in Gallatin County – in Meagher County just to our north, the rate languished at 17.8% as of June 5. On the Blackfeet and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations the rates were just 7.3% and 3.6% respectively.
Overall, the statewide response rate was just under 52% by that date, putting Montana some 9 points below the national average.
While we’re all preoccupied with other things at the moment, the failure to respond to the census will be very costly in the future. The population numbers are used to allot some $2 billion in federal funds annually. Undercounts in rural and tribal areas mean those areas will not receive their fair share of those funds.
Even more important, the overall state population count could mean a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Pre-census estimates predicted Montana would win a second seat – doubling our representation in the House. But at the current rate of response, the population will be severely under-counted and fall short of the needed number.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed efforts to reach rural residents, but door-to-door efforts to find the uncounted are slated to begin later this year. In the meantime, those who have not received census forms in the mail can get proactive and respond to the census online or over the phone. Go to 2020census.gov/ to learn how.
For every person reading this, there are plenty who will not. When chatting with Montana friends and family members in the coming weeks, take a moment to ask, “Have you responded to the census?” If not explain how and explain why it’s vitally important.
There’s too much at stake to ignore this important civic duty.
