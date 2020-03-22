One need look no further than the stock markets to find a metaphor for the whipsaw of emotions we are all experiencing in our new coronavirus reality. The markets don’t like the disruption of routine. Nor do infant children, as any new parent can tell you. Nor do any of us. We are all immersed in a sea of uncertainty.
But we’re all in this together. And together we will get through it.
Many nonessential local businesses are shut down, putting hundreds, if not thousands, out of work. Local government leaders are urging us all to avoid nonessential contact with others and to keep our distance when we do. Local healthcare providers are bracing for the worst. Drastic measures, we are told, are necessary if we are to minimize the impacts of this pandemic.
In the end, the success – or failure – of these measures will be the sum of individual efforts. Each of us can contribute to the whole by taking this threat seriously. We all need to heed the advice of local officials and minimize contact with others, wash our hands thoroughly and regularly, avoid touching our face and stay home from work when not feeling well.
And that means everyone. Many apparently have a sense of invincibility. They are tempted to scoff in the face of a virus they feel will do them little harm. But they must realize they can carry and transmit the disease to those who are much more vulnerable to serious illness, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions.
The virus is with us and no amount of prevention will completely eliminate this threat. But by keeping the infection rate as low as possible, we will flatten out the peak of coronavirus cases and avoid overwhelming our local healthcare system as we work our way through this.
And we can all have empathy for impacted local businesses and their employees. As normal activities return – and they will – we should go out of our way to patronize local businesses. We can forego online purchasing habits and buy locally to help businesses recover. And let’s look out for each other. Make certain neighbors living alone or with limited mobility are safe and have the necessities of food and medications.
It all seems a little overwhelming at the moment. But if we focus our collective efforts on these few goals, the impacts will be minimized. And we will get through this – together.