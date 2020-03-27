Bozeman School Board members are considering rescinding property tax requests that are to appear on the May 5 ballot. They should. And their elected counterparts in city and county government should consider the same.
The coronavirus has already had staggering economic impacts locally. Restaurants and other businesses have been shut down leaving their workers jobless. We know the number of unemployment claims is skyrocketing, but we’ve only had a glimpse of the numbers so far. And things are only going to get worse.
As is happening elsewhere in the nation, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is increasing geometrically. And so far at least, Gallatin County seems to be the hardest hit of all Montana counties with almost a third of the cases in the state detected here.
We have no idea, at this point, what the ultimate effects will be locally, both from a health and economic standpoint. But even under the most optimistic scenario, we can safely assume they will be severe.
Epidemiologists tell us the health impacts can be spread out over time and minimized – avoiding overwhelming health care facilities – if we diligently practice social distancing and thus the rapid transmission of the disease. But unfortunately, it appears adherence to social distancing guidelines is spotty, both nationally and locally. Even if compliance improves, we can assume many more cases of the disease will emerge and state and local closures and behavioral guidelines are likely to be in place for at least a couple more months.
County officials are asking voters to approve levies to help fund search and rescue operations and 911 dispatch services. The city is hoping voters will approve a new park district that will increase taxes for park and trail maintenance.
When we do emerge from this scourge – and we will – Gallatin County is going to be in a different economic reality. The pandemic is going to leave many Gallatin County families in bad shape financially with limited ability to pay taxes.
County and city commissioners should join School Board trustees and consider reducing or postponing those requests. Doing so will demonstrate a good-faith effort to have mercy on property taxpayers and make voters more likely to approve those measures when they are requested at a later date.