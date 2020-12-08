States are currently working out the priorities to address as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out. And there is nearly universal support for making the vaccines available first to frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities and first responders – the most vulnerable populations among us. And so it should be.
But here’s another suggestion: teachers.
Teachers have been asked to place themselves and their families at risk by going into face-to-face classroom settings with their young students – some of whom are almost certainly infected with COVID-19. And they have been doing a yeoman’s job of fulfilling that task.
The teachers’ mission is essential on many fronts.
Maintaining face-to-face classes has proven vital to the social and educational wellbeing of our children. Where students have been forced into distance learning situations, their test scores have suffered. And those test score deficits are the most noticeable in low-income and minority communities that have less access to the technologies and skills needed for distance learning. It also has been shown the psychological wellbeing of those students is impacted when they are denied the opportunity to socialize with their peers.
Also vitally important is the fact that schools provide care for children during the day while their parents pursue a living necessary for keeping a roof over the family’s head and food on the table.
Some cynics of the teachers’ plight have pointed out that other populations – such as grocery store clerks and delivery people – are also exposed to potential virus carriers, as well as those who simply must continue going to work in order to keep their financial heads above water. True. But most of those workers are not confined in indoor spaces for prolonged periods of time with the same potential virus carriers as are teachers.
And most teachers are being asked to educate students through a mix of face-to-face and online settings and are putting in much longer hours than usual to keep up with the demands. Also, as we have seen with staff shortages in local schools, teachers are not easily replaced with they become ill and cannot attend to their duties.
In the coming weeks, policy setters will have to grapple with many challenges as they sort out who gets limited doses of vaccines first. But please make sure our teachers get some special consideration.
