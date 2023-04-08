School ballots will be mailed later this month, and they’ll include a combination of levy requests from the Bozeman School District.
Voters should give the levies their full support.
District leaders are trying to deal with a problem they see coming down the road: a $4.1 million budget shortfall.
The deficit isn’t a matter of mismanagement. Part of it was expected, fueled by the opening of Gallatin High School. The rest wasn’t. Enrollment declines resulted in less funding from the state, and funding increases approved by the Legislature aren’t keeping up with inflation.
That combination has forced officials to make tough decisions to balance the budget. They came up with two plans: one that deals with the shortfall only through cuts, and one that involves tax increases through the levies and a less painful suite of budget cuts.
Both plans involve raising extracurricular activity fees and rental rates for facilities like the Willson Auditorium. The district will also cut building and department budgets by 10% and sell some of its real estate assets.
The key difference between the two options comes in how budget cuts will affect classrooms.
If the levies fail, the district will need to ax 33 certified teachers instead of 20. Staffing for the district’s gifted program will be reduced. The Bozeman Online Charter School — a pandemic-era innovation that’s become the preferred option for some families — would close.
If the levies pass, the district could shift some costs away from its general fund, freeing up money to save some jobs and keep the online charter school open.
Homeowners would pay almost $10 extra for each $100,000 of their home’s assessed value. That’s a higher cost than the district has proposed in several years, in part because it has often been able to pair its levy asks with some items coming off the tax rolls. School leaders say that wasn’t an option this year.
Some taxpayers may balk at the increase. That’s understandable.
But the district has to do something to deal with the coming shortfall. Turning to taxpayers for help is their best option. The levies will dull the impact of budget cuts on students, and help keep our public school system’s status as one of the best in Montana.
It’s worth the price tag.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.