Continuing delays in resolving the Yellowstone Club’s alleged violations of state liquor regulations are perplexing and exasperating. State officials responsible for enforcing those regulations should resolve the case in short order or offer some explanation for what’s taking so long.
State officials confiscated more than a thousand containers of alcohol stored off Yellowstone Club premises in June of last year. That happened a day after the Montana Department of Revenue levied $370,000 in fines against four club businesses for other liquor law violations. In the earlier violations, the state confiscated almost 10,000 containers of alcohol. The earlier offenses included serving alcohol without a license – this shortly after the alcohol had been removed from an establishment for an inspection by DOR officials.
Following the June violations, there have been several delays in resolving the case. In a statement that offered no explanation as to why, the DOR recently said the club businesses and the state have agreed to delay further talks resolving the issue until this October. At that point it will 15 months since the citations were issued. The delay prompts a question: Would a small-town Montana bar facing similar allegations be afforded similar treatment from state officials?
Though enforcing liquor regulations doesn’t usually fall under his purview, violations of state law are alleged in this case and perhaps Attorney General Tim Fox should look into why this is taking so long to resolve. Gov. Steve Bullock likewise may want to ask some questions.
Even the members of the exclusive private club must want this episode concluded. They can’t be relishing the black eye the club is getting as this drags out for months on end.
We are not judging guilt or innocence here, but the delay is unreasonable. After all, justice is supposed to be doled out swiftly and equally to all, and – in this instance – the state needs to be doing a better job.
