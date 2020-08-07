The Trump administration has been curiously mum about why it has moved the deadline up a month to respond to the ongoing U.S. census.
Here’s a guess: Someone cynically calculated that cutting the census short would leave more low-income and minority people out of the count and benefit the Republican party.
Motivation aside, the shorter timeframe will have big ramifications for the state of Montana and the local community.
As of the end of July, only 56.5% of Montana households, and only 62% of households nationally had responded to the census. And now census takers have only until the end of September to reach out to the uncounted and include them in the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau initially had a July 31 deadline for ending the count but extended that until Oct. 31 because the bureau had halted census gathering work in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that deadline has quietly been changed to Sept. 30 on the Census Bureau website. And that means many Montanans — especially those in rural areas and in Native American communities — could be left uncounted.
And that’s a problem, a big problem.
Federal dollars for highways, schools and other services are doled out based on the population count reached through the census. Every Montanan who goes uncounted will cost the state about $2,000 a year for the next 10 years.
Also, a thorough counting of Montanans could mean an additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — up from just one seat now and an vital and badly needed increase in the state’s representation in Washington.
Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have written letters to congressional leadership asking them to re-extend the deadline to Oct. 31 in ongoing negotiations over a second coronavirus relief package. Tester also asked the deadline for tallying the results be extended from Dec. 31 to April 1 of next year.
All of the members of our congressional delegation, including Rep. Greg Gianforte, are strongly urged to enlist the support of senators and representatives from other rural states to exert the maximum pressure to extend the deadline.
And those who have yet to respond to the census are urged to do so now. Go to www.2020census.gov/ or call 1-844-330-2020 to be counted and urge friends and relatives to do the same. The administration has made it clear the deadline is a moving target.
Don’t put it off. Act today.
