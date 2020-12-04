When the dust finally settles from the coronavirus pandemic and life begins to return to “normal,” most businesses, big and small, will be challenged to piece back together their clientele, their inventory, the very ways in which they conduct commerce.
The exceptions: Amazon, and other platforms for online shopping, along with FedEx, UPS and other delivery services. Under the pall of the pandemic, it has become almost too easy to shop online and have goods delivered to our front door.
As the holiday season unfolds, let’s hit the pause button on this trend.
All around us, we have neighbors who own small businesses or work for those businesses. And their survival will depend on success during the holiday season.
Shopping online is convenient and safe. Not venturing into stores with others is one of the best ways to tamp down the spread of COVID-19. But your online shopping need not be limited to the out-of-state tech giants that siphon off local dollars.
Shopping for that special gift? Local businesses have their own websites with gift-buying guides and suggestions. Many offer curbside pickup and some offer delivery to your home. Shopping online locally can start with a simple search for “shopping locally in Bozeman.” That will bring up a long list of local businesses with links to their websites. Once there you can explore inventory, choose and purchase items and arrange for pick-up or delivery.
Need gift ideas for that hard-to-satisfy individual? Consider giving them downtown dollars. These dollars – in denominations of $5, $10 and $20 – are essentially gift certificates that can be spent anywhere in downtown Bozeman. Most downtown businesses are locally owned and much more of the money spent in these stores stays in the community, through wages and profits that are reinvested locally. Downtown dollars can be purchased at bank drive-throughs. Visit https://downtownbozeman.org/downtown_dollars to learn where.
With the virus spreading through the community, this holiday season is going to be different than any in memory. But you can stay safe and shop locally. Take the extra few minutes to do so.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.