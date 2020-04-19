A group of Republican state lawmakers penned a sharply worded letter to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, critiquing measures he has taken to slow the spread of coronavirus. For his part, Bullock fired back accusing the legislators of politicizing the pandemic.
Trying to convince politicians to not act politically may be a fool’s errand. But just this once, on this particular issue, could we please give partisanship a rest and let the scientists have the podium?
The Republican lawmakers demanded Bullock rethink some of his directives. They wrote that state tax collections will plummet because of Bullock’s stay-home order and business shutdowns, and that he overstepped his constitutional authority by suspending evictions, foreclosures and utility cut-offs for nonpayment, which they contend will encourage individuals to needlessly default on payments.
But consider the fact we have simply never been here before nor any place remotely like it. There is a great deal we don’t know about the coronavirus. But we do know this much: It has the potential to be deadly. And deadly threats call for aggressive action.
We need look no further than the East Coast to see the virus can easily flare up like a match tossed on a pile of gasoline-soaked rags. As of this writing, about 11,500 New York City residents had lost their lives to the virus and the toll is rising. Granted, that’s the largest city in the U.S. with a population of 8.7 million and Montana’s coronavirus issues pale in comparison –so far. But if this state were to suffer a comparable wave of per capita coronavirus deaths, more than 1,300 would lose their lives.
The GOP lawmakers correctly observed Bullock’s stay-home order is inflicting great economic hardship on the state’s citizens. But the governor is strongly urged to follow the guidance of scientists and health care professionals on this one. We all want to restart the economy – reopen businesses, get back to our jobs, return to normal. But we‘d better not mess this up. The consequences could be dire.
It’s worth noting that a bipartisan roster of 15 local elected leaders signed a piece published April 15 on this page expressing unanimous thanks to the many essential workers who are on the job every day helping to get us through this crisis.
Let’s have a little more of that. Let’s all, Democrats and Republicans, get on the same page on this one and work together to find the best and safest solution to this lethal problem.
