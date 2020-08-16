Unusual times call for unusual actions. And some of our friends and neighbors have been called upon to make the most consequential decisions of their lives.
In the weeks ahead, children will return to elementary and high school classes – for two days a week, while continuing instruction online the other days. Meanwhile, Montana State University administrators are allowing students to return to dorms and to classes, although under unconventional conditions to maximize social distancing. And county health officials have imposed mask requirements for those venturing into public spaces.
All this in response to the looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subsequent news coverage has revealed the expected disagreements with these decisions. Comments posted on the Chronicle’s Facebook page are rife with sometimes virulent reactions to those decisions. Some passionately believe the only way to ensure safety for students and faculty at our educational institutions is to keep them closed and go to 100% online instruction. Others just as ardently argue the virus poses minimal risk and schools and the university should return to normal operations.
Let’s be clear: No one, be they career university or public health officials or citizen school board members, signed up to make these kinds of life-and-death decisions. And yet here we are. This much we should all acknowledge: Inaction was not an option and they are acting with the best of intentions. School and MSU officials couldn’t freeze like deer in the headlights. They were called upon to weigh contradictory evidence from the experts and make some tough calls.
Opening schools, partially or all the way, poses risks. But not providing students with the socialization and education advantages of face-to-face instruction also comes with risk – to their educational and emotional wellbeing.
Given the preponderance of the evidence, they made decisions. Are they the right decisions? Only time will tell. A month or two months from now, we will know a whole lot more about the wisdom of these moves. And many more tough decisions likely lie ahead.
In the meantime, we should all muster some empathy for the decision-makers. The pandemic has forced them into some hard choices. And even when we disagree with them, we should allow they are trying their best to do the right thing.
