The ballots for the annual Bozeman Public Schools election are arriving in the mail this week and landing in the hands of voters who find themselves in the most unique and challenging situation in a generation.
The local economy has been, and continues to be, rocked by a state-mandated business lockdown and a stay-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many locals have had to shutter their businesses and their employees are out of work with future prospects uncertain.
Cognizant of those realities, the Bozeman School Board has foregone their usual requests for operating levy increases. And they are commended for that. There are no elementary or high school operating levies on the ballot.
But they are asking voters to approve a transition levy to help fund the opening of the new high school slated for August. But the good news is they are not asking taxpayers to pony up any more money. They are just asking voters to approve redirection of funds they already have to get through the transition.
The transition from one high school to two – with all the associated increases in administrative costs – is estimated to cost $2.6 million a year for six years. Investment of the proceeds from the voter approved construction bonds for the new Gallatin High School and renovation of Bozeman High have yielded earnings sufficient to cover the transition costs. But by law those funds must be spent on buildings unless voters approve spending them elsewhere.
That is what voters are asked to do on the ballot, and they should do so. The net effect on their tax bills will be 0%.
Schools are unique. They are an investment in our future leaders and workers and they are worthy of our full support. Given that school trustees have chosen not to ask for additional operating funds, we should give them our full support for using investment returns to finance the transition to a two high school system and spare taxpayers further costs.
Vote yes on the Bozeman High School Building Reserve Transition Levy. And make sure your ballot reaches the county election office by May 5.
