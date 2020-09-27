Those who are vocally protesting the Bozeman School Board’s decision to gradually phase in a return to full-time in-class learning need to take a deep breath, step back and try to see this situation in a different light.
The board opted over the summer to reopen schools on Sept. 3, with two days of in-class instruction and three days of online learning. Trustees did so after consulting with local health officials on ways to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Responding to growing pressure from parents to resume face-to-face classes, the board reconsidered its actions last week and set a timeline for resuming normal class schedules on Nov. 2 for elementary schools, Nov. 23 for middle schools and Jan. 25 for high schools.
But frustrated parents objected to the phase-in and made their feelings known in a demonstration in front of Willson School last week. They said their children want to get back to full-time school and need to for the sake of their educational and emotional wellbeing. They contended families should be able to make the decision about full-time schooling – and the risks associated with that – for themselves.
All points well taken.
But consider that the board is not making their decisions just for families with school-age children. They are doing so for the entire community.
Returning students to the classroom – part-time or full-time – poses risks. If virus infections take place, the students – who may not be at significant risk themselves – will be carrying the infection into the community where it could infect individuals vulnerable to serious illness, long-range complications and even death.
We are just a little over three weeks into resuming K-12 school and six weeks into the Montana State University modified fall semester. In the past week there have been troubling indications that infections may be on the rise – both locally and statewide. The increased numbers may be the result of ill-advised Labor Day get-togethers. And the infections may decline in the coming weeks.
Or it could indicate the beginning a second wave of infections predicted by epidemiologists – one that could be very costly to community health. That wave could be due in part to the resumption of classes. Only time will tell.
School Board members feel the weight of onerous responsibility as they consider the path forward. Phasing in full-time classes may cause some inconvenience – and even genuine hardship – for many families with school-age children.
But the consequences of rushing into it too fast could be much worse.
