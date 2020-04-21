As we look ahead to the end of the coronavirus crisis – and it will end – local government and business leaders need to anticipate that its economic effects could be severe and prepare for them. The Bozeman area’s economy, in fact, all of Southwest Montana’s economy, is driven by two major driving forces: Montana State University and tourism. And both have been severely impacted by the pandemic.
Montana State University terminated on-campus classes and turned to online instruction, asking students living on campus to move out if at all possible. That resulted in $7 million in room and board fees returned to students. Some help is coming from the federal government, but this may be just the beginning of repercussions from the virus.
Summer classes will be conducted online and the prospects for resuming on-campus classes in the fall are uncertain. If classes must continue online, out-of-state students, who pay much higher tuition and are a significant source of revenue for MSU, may consider enrolling in less expensive online classes at colleges or universities in their home states.
Tourism has been a growing economic sector throughout Montana. Almost a third of the $3.5 billion-plus out-of-state tourists spend annually in the state is spent in the Yellowstone Region, one of six tourism regions throughout the state. And a big chunk of that cash is dropped right here in Gallatin County.
Prospects for the upcoming summer tourism season – the busiest of the year by far – are looking bleak. Those within driving distance may opt for domestic vacations instead of overseas trips. However, the large and growing number of travelers from Asia and Europe to Yellowstone could fall sharply because many could remain leery of air travel if the threat of coronavirus lingers through the coming months – a likely possibility.
There’s no easy path forward on this. But for starters, city and county elected leaders could collaborate on appointing a task force to prepare for the pandemic’s economic impacts. Expert minds from local industry and MSU could research some of likely local consequences and possible responses from state and federal government to mitigate those impacts.
Such a panel could identify the needs – grants, loans, health insurance options – to help business owners and the unemployed get through what’s likely to be a very rough patch and articulate that message to state legislators and our congressional delegation.
That, at least, would be a good start.
