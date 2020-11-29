It’s indicative of the bizarre times in which we live that county officials are forced sue a downtown bar because it refuses to comply with safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of a deadly virus.
Gallatin County has filed suit against the Rockin R bar on behalf of the county health officer and health board asking a judge to order the establishment to comply with limited open hours restrictions issued by the county and state as COVID-19 infections rise locally.
According to the suit, the bar’s owner told police his bar is complying with other orders concerning customer behavior but plans to continue to remain open after the 10 p.m. closing time called for by the county and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. And the bar was observed to be open after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, the day the suit was filed.
The restricted hours were imposed because behavior in drinking establishment becomes less responsible in later hours. Claiming otherwise ignores commonsense. And the restrictions were seen as a compromise between nothing and a total lockdown.
It’s worth noting the Rockin R accepted more than $70,000 in state aid to offset the impacts of the virus.
The Rockin’ R will have its sympathizers among those who have objected to mask mandates and other orders claiming they amount to a violation of rights. But the national and state constitutions and the laws emanating from them clearly and rightfully empower health officials to impose restrictions in the interest protecting public health.
But many of those sympathizers continue to regard the pandemic as little more than the seasonal flu and restrictions on behavior as overreactions.
Those skeptics should ask themselves:
• Does the seasonal flu lead to daily record-breaking numbers of hospitalizations and deaths around the nation?
• Does seasonal flu force hospitals to bring in refrigerated semis to store cadavers because mortuaries can’t process them fast enough as is the case in many large cities?
• Does seasonal flu push hospital staffs – including those in Montana – to the point of exhaustion and force governors to call for out-of-state help or help from the military to keep health care systems from collapsing?
What we are seeing today is far worse than anything we’ve seen in a century. COVID-19 has killed more than a quarter million Americans to date. Dealing with it effectively calls for all of us to make sacrifices and change the way we behave.
