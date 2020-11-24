Bozeman public schools are being stressed to a greater degree than ever before. As the coronavirus pandemic roars through the community, education officials are being pressured – heavily – to maintain face-to-face classes. And they have been doing their best to meet those demands. That is putting students, teachers and other school personnel – as well as their families – at considerable risk of infection and further spreading the disease.
And in the midst of it all, the school district superintendent has been placed on administrative leave, with pay. Why? We don’t know. But the community certainly deserves to know more than what we’re getting, and the Chronicle has filed a lawsuit in district court to get that information.
Superintendent Bob Connors was placed on administrative leave for alleged school district policy violations by a unanimous vote by the School Board at a seven-hour Nov. 2 meeting. Beyond that, the board has released no information with board members telling the Chronicle a court-ordered release of information would be required to gain access to records related to the issue. The board met again on Nov. 16 and continued Connor’s administrative leave with no further information provided.
State law provides that all the proceedings of public entities be open to the public. The few exceptions include an issue where an individual’s right to privacy exceeds the public’s right to know. And that’s the exception the board members are hanging their hat on.
Public schools demand more public trust than any other local government entity. They are entrusted with the safety and education of our children and they consume the greatest share of local property tax collections. When school officials are accused of violating policy in the discharge of their duties, the public’s right to know clearly exceeds any individual right to privacy.
And that goes double during this time of coronavirus distress where lives could hinge on policy decisions made by the top school official.
In its lawsuit, the Chronicle is seeking all meetings minutes, memos, correspondence and emails related to placing Connors on administrative leave. The court will have to sort out the arguments, and it is urged to do so quickly.
We take no joy in filing this lawsuit, but the public clearly has the right to know what’s happening at the highest levels of our schools.
