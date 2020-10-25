The Washington Post last week ran a feature story headlined, “New homes on the range: Weary city dwellers escape to Montana, creating a property gold rush.”
The article was about all of Montana but focused primarily on Bozeman, where real estate agents tell of selling homes and land sight unseen over the phone, sometimes for cash on the barrelhead. For the not-so-well-heeled, lenders say they scramble to return potential borrowers’ calls before someone else underwrites a home purchase.
The net result, of course, is that already steeply climbing home prices are soaring all the faster. The median price for a single-family Bozeman-area home skyrocketed by $94,000 to $710,000 just between July and August of this year, according to Gallatin Association of Realtors’ numbers cited by the Post.
The red-hot real estate market is not news to locals. The Chronicle has been reporting sharply rising prices for and falling available inventory of units for months. And all this is happening against the backdrop of community efforts to find affordable housing solutions for the many police officers, firefighters, teachers and service workers struggling to sink roots here.
For home seekers and their advocates, the Post piece paints a discouraging picture.
The buying frenzy, of course, is fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. Urban dwellers are weary of the climbing numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths and are seeking out places like Montana for refuge. And that’s not about to end any time soon. Epidemiologists are predicting a bleak winter and, even when a vaccine is approved, they say, it will take a long time to bring the infection and mortality rated down to anything near normal.
The bottom line is we could be living with this pandemic for another year or more. And the rush on Montana homes could go on as long or even longer.
As dispiriting as this picture looks, now is not the time to shrink from the challenge. Local policymakers need to pull themselves up by the bootstraps and work even harder with developers and nongovernmental agencies to create more affordable housing.
Fostering diversity and preventing Bozeman from becoming an enclave for the well-to-do is more important than ever in the age of COVID-19.
