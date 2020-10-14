City officials are inching ever so closer to declaring the area of the city that includes the former Idaho Pole Superfund site ready for development. And, if they get there, we could all pay a price.
City commissioners declared the 175-acre piece of land “blighted” in September, opening the door to creating a tax increment finance district that would earmark future increased property tax revenue from the land for infrastructure there, like streets and utilities.
But during a discussion of the issue last month, Commissioner Terry Cunningham said, “There are a lot of unanswered questions. What’s in that ground? Is it something that could or should be mitigated? What about that street network, is there a solution that can be found?”
“To me the question becomes how do we answer those questions,” he said, “or do we not want to even look?”
Cunningham’s concerns are on point.
For many years, up until the late 1990s, Idaho Pole treated utility poles with highly toxic wood preservatives on the site. The Environmental Protection Agency declared it a Superfund site in 1986 after finding soil and groundwater in the area were contaminated from years of spilling the preservatives.
In an effort to shorten the list of Superfund sites, the Trump administration declared nearly all the area cleaned up earlier this year. Local health officials, however, expressed concerns that cleanup efforts were superficial at best and that much of the ground and water may still be contaminated.
Idaho Pole, meanwhile, says it has an unnamed developer interested in buying and building on the land but they want more of the necessary infrastructure to be built. And city officials are looking like they might oblige.
The city has a history with contaminated sites. It ended up paying millions to homeowners near the former city landfill when fumes were found to be entering basements. And the city had to provide clean water to those who lived above a plume of contaminants in the ground from a dry cleaning operation in the old Buttrey Shopping Center, now home to Hobby Lobby.
Before building infrastructure and then approving developments plans for the Idaho Pole site, city officials should seek much more complete answers about what’s in the soil and water there. And, if contaminants are found, demand they be cleaned up before permitting development there.
Absent that, they could end up putting taxpayers on the hook for another multimillion-dollar settlement with those who end up working or living there.
