Gov. Steve Bullock is applauded for his tenacious efforts to block unwarranted development on federal public lands in Montana. But he could use a little help.
Bullock first successfully mounted a court challenge to William Perry Pendley’s continuation in office as an acting director of the Bureau of Land Management. Now he is asking the court to strike down Pendley’s orders to open of BLM lands in Montana to energy development.
A federal judge booted Pendley from his post after Bullock argued he had been “acting” director for the more than a year without the Senate approval required by the Constitution. But, in a business as usual move for this administration, he just thumbed his nose at the court and continued to act as director with a minor title change. Bullock is now arguing that since his tenure in office has been declared illegal, his decision to open federal lands in Montana to oil and gas development should be nullified.
The court has yet to act on that request but, given the Trump administration’s tendency to defy accepted behavioral norms, it’s unlikely a court ruling nixing Pendley’s policies would be obeyed.
Pendley was clearly the wrong choice for this position from the start. He was a longtime president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a conservative group that calls for selling federal lands to private interests. He sympathized with Clive Bundy, who, along with other members of the so-called “sovereign citizen” movement, clashed with public lands officials over grazing rights and has said he does not recognize the authority of the director of the BLM.
It’s unlikely, but the only institution with any hope of reining in the administration’s abuse of “acting” officeholders is the U.S. Senate
Montana Sen. Jon Tester has strongly objected to Pendley’s role. Sen. Steve Daines initially supported Pendley but more recently expressed concern about him, especially for his opinions about Montana’s stream access law.
This is no time to mince words. Both of our senators should enlist as many colleagues as possible to pressure the administration to get Pendley out of the BLM altogether. He is clearly the wrong person to be setting police for public lands in Montana – and throughout the West.
