Montana State University officials expressed pleasant surprise at the level of participation in its first winter “snowmester” — an opportunity to take classes over the extended break prompted by COVID-19 scheduling.
Perhaps something along these lines should become a permanent part of MSU’s academic calendar as it has been at other schools, including the University of Montana. Minor permanent adjustments in fall and spring scheduling might be necessary, but it may be worth it to many students wanting to complete their degree requirements sooner.
Nearly 2,000 students enrolled in the 85 courses offered over the break between Thanksgiving and Jan. 8. The spring semester begins the following Monday. The class offerings were made possible by the early end to the fall semester. The fact that so many students enrolled in the classes shows a pent up demand for a regular winter session. UM has offered winter classes during the normally shorter winter break for years.
Another thing that has changed at MSU is the amount of online instruction. Many courses were taught partially or completely online during the fall semester and will continue to be in the spring. Now that faculty has gained experience in teaching online, MSU administrators may want to continue offering expanded online opportunities —including more entire degree programs.
Most generally consider the face-to-face learning experience superior to what can be done online. But many Montanans in remote locations around the state can’t come to Bozeman for months at a time to earn a college degree. For them, expanded online learning opportunities would be a godsend.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of changes in routine — both on and off campus. Many professionals have learned they can do all or parts of their jobs from home without a loss of productivity. While most find the loss of the social interaction that takes place in a face-to-face workplace to be a negative thing, as we go into the post-pandemic future, perhaps a mix of onsite and at-home work scheduling would offer more opportunities to share office space, making more efficient use of limited resources.
Adapting our routines to the coronavirus pandemic has been a troubling burden for the most part. But there may be things we have learned in the process that can and should become permanent.
