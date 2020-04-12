Local individuals, nonprofits and businesses are proving that the worst of times brings out the best in us. The list of those voluntarily stepping up to help during the coronavirus pandemic is long and growing and they deserve our thanks.
To name just a few:
• Volunteers with Medical Masks for Bozeman Health are making medical-grade masks for hospital workers.
• School teachers are going the extra mile to help stay-at-home students while principals have been providing amusement with videos of themselves dancing in empty schools.
• Local distillers have turned to making hand sanitizer to meet shortages.
• Urban Kitchen is providing free meals for those in need.
• Locals created a “virtual tip jar” for donations to give directly to service workers left out of job due to business shutdowns.
• Local manufacturers Simms, West Paw and Mystery Ranch have converted operations to make medical supplies.
• Non-profits like HRDC, Family Promise and food banks are putting in the hours and expanding programs to keep up with increased demands for their services.
• Places of worship have provided meals and services to those left out of work by the pandemic.
• Big Sky residents have created the Big Sky Relief Fund and donated $1 million to Bozeman Health.
• A local musician serenaded appreciative retirement home residents on lockdown and deprived of visitors for the last month.
• A nod of appreciation certainly goes to all the individuals who have given up socializing and recreating to comply with statewide stay-at-home orders and slow the spread of the virus.
And perhaps most of all, a deep debt of gratitude is owed to those in essential workers who are on the job every day providing us with necessities: health care workers, grocery store employees, utility workers, plumbers, electricians, news media workers, auto mechanics, city, county and state employees who collect garbage and plow our roads and streets, and the list goes on.
We apologize in advance for undoubtedly leaving some off of this list who deserve recognition.
Through illness or economic and social hardship, the coronavirus has impacted us all in negative ways. But the hard work, kindness and generosity of our family, friends and neighbors has helped soften the blow.
With continued determination and consideration for each other, we will get through this.
