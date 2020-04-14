The Montana Constitution is a wonderful document. It protects our rights to dignity and opposes discrimination. It allows us to practice any religion we choose. It maintains that we are born free and entitled to a clean and healthy environment. It safeguards our freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.
It also – specifically – mandates that Montana citizens have a reasonable opportunity to participate in our government before final decisions are reached. And it is here, this last week, that the leaders of the city of Bozeman failed us.
Thursday morning, the city announced that it had named a single finalist to take over as the city’s manager, one of the most critical jobs in not only the day-to-day operation of its business but for also setting the course of Bozeman’s future.
By naming just one finalist, city leaders essentially told citizens that they’d reached a decision. Trust us, they’ve said. We know what is best. Your input is neither helpful nor necessary. And that is not how a government of the people is supposed to work.
During Bozeman’s last search for a manager in 2017, several finalists were named, and – before a decision was reached – the candidates participated in town hall meetings open to the public. And that’s how the city intended that this search would also move forward. Earlier this month, however, with the pandemic raging, our city’s leadership chose to take an alternate route. Commissioners interviewed four candidates earlier this month and formally named Jeff Mihelich, the deputy manager and chief operating officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, as the lone finalist.
Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl told the Chronicle last week that Mihelich was the “clear favorite” among commissioners and that bringing other candidates forward would be unfair to those applying and to the citizens of Bozeman. Read here: “We’ve made up our minds. Why waste everyone’s time?”
The commission will hold a public meeting April 20 to discuss Mihelich. Before then, the mayor said he hopes Bozeman’s citizens will “weigh in” on Mihelich’s candidacy. That’s all well and good, but we have a difficult time envisioning any scenario where Mr. Mihelich won’t be offered what is one of the most important jobs in our community.
And there’s the rub. Citizens have not and will not have an opportunity to meaningfully participate in this decision, an opportunity guaranteed by the laws of the state of Montana. Mr. Mihelich may have in fact been the best of 83 applicants for the post. Unfortunately, we will never be able to see for ourselves if that was true.
While we aren’t suggesting that the city start its search anew, we are deeply concerned that our leaders have willingly set a dangerous precedent. We understand and appreciate that our government must and will operate differently in this current crisis. Ignoring the mandates of our constitution, however, should never be an acceptable approach.
