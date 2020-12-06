When many in the nation decided to travel for Thanksgiving despite health officials’ warnings, some online wit posted a meme that went something like, “Turns out when we clapped for health care workers at sundown, we were asking for an encore.”
The acerbic comment captures the contrast between the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last spring and more recently when our notoriously short national attention span has expired and we seem to have forgotten those national heroes.
But believe it: Their heroism is being tested now more than ever. And the worst is yet to come.
On the local, state and national levels, nurses and doctors – along with all the food preparers and housekeepers – who staff hospitals are being called upon to muster all the courage they can to deal with the onslaught of COVID-19. The number of coronavirus admissions is mushrooming. ICU beds are running out, and the death toll is climbing.
We are dependent on these frontline workers to prop up the health care infrastructure in danger of collapsing. And we all need to start acting like adults and show our appreciation. That means a lot more than clapping and banging pots at sunset. It means following recommended mitigation measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. It means staying home when possible, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing when leaving the house and forgoing traditional holiday get-togethers.
And the pandemic heroes who deserve our gratitude and cooperation include government health care officials who tally the pandemic statistics and fine-tune mitigation measures when needed – even in the face of attention-craving nitwits protesting those actions.
There is decidedly good news on the horizon. Several vaccines are nearing approval for use, and tens of millions of doses are being produced. But before those vaccines become available for widespread use, we face the darkest phase of the pandemic to date.
During the coming months, we at least owe a measure of common decency and cooperation to the people who are trying to make sure you or one of your loved ones isn’t the last person to die before the pandemic comes to an end.
