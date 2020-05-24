West Yellowstone folks are anxious about the opening of the Yellowstone National Park entrance there and asking Gallatin County for help with coronavirus testing supplies and expanding the town’s clinic’s capacity. That anxiety is justified and they should get that help to whatever extent is possible.
But truth be told, we should all be getting anxious.
We here in Gallatin County – in fact in all of Montana – have become dangerously complacent about the coronavirus. The infection rate in this state is the lowest in the nation and too many of us have ceased to worry much about the threat. But with the passing of Memorial Day, the tourist season begins.
Gov. Steve Bullock has lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors and local hotels and motels are already reporting an uptick in reservations for the summer and fall months. Nationally, an increase in domestic motor travel is predicted as vacationers avoid air and international travel.
It’s quite likely the calm in the pandemic we’ve become accustomed to is about to end. Tourism levels are unlikely to reach that of recent years because the number of international travelers will probably decrease sharply. But many Americans are expected to arrive here by car and motorhome. And at least a few will bring the virus with them.
In anticipation of that we need to redouble our efforts to inhibit the spread of the virus. Handwashing and masks should be proforma. Those most susceptible – the elderly and those with underlying conditions – should continue to avoid contact with others. And we should all practice social distancing whenever we are out and about.
Tourism is a big and growing part of our local economy. Nearly a third of all out-of-state visitors come to Yellowstone Country – one of six designated tourism regions in the state. The return of tourists can be good news. Robust visitor spending will help revive struggling service businesses – restaurants, hotels and motels – enabling them to hire back some of the help they were forced to furlough or layoff during the virus lockdown.
But let’s be smart about it and continue the safe practices that will help ensure we don’t see a dangerous resurgence of the virus.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.