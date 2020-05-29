Amid all the disheartening news of late comes this: A Belgrade man is arrested and charged with racially intimidating and threatening to kill a fellow worker. The alleged victim, who is an immigrant from Brazil and has been on the job at a local business for two years, told police the accused said to him, “In Montana, we kill people like you” and brandished a shotgun.
The accused deserves his day in court. But even the suspicion that something like this happened in our town should make all our hearts sink.
The report comes against a backdrop of rising racism across the nation – recently worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. In the wake of the spreading of the virus presumed to have originated in China, numerous reports have surfaced of racist attacks directed at those of Asian ethnicity.
This is one of the less publicized harms inflicted by the COVID-19 virus.
The pandemic has strained our social fabric severely. More than 100,000 Americans have lost their lives and over 40 million have filed for unemployment benefits due to job losses from the pandemic and lockdowns ordered to stem its spread.
But seeking racial or ethnic scapegoats is the height of ignorance and bigotry. We cannot forget we are a nation of immigrants. With the exception of our Native American fellow citizens, we or our ancestors all hail from another place. An unprecedented tribalism has infected our political and social dialog in recent years. But surely we can come together and speak with one voice on this: Racism and bigotry have no place in our midst and will not be tolerated.
We have a long road ahead of us in the effort to recover from this pandemic – in terms of both our collective health and our economy. But we must not let it drag us down into a pointless search for some race or ethnicity to blame. Hatred and bigotry will only make our struggle for recovery more difficult.
We are all in this together. Let’s act like it.
