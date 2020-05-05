Montana State University has a long established reputation for producing prestigious graduate scholarship winners. That’s not news. But what is news is that this year MSU had its first Native American Truman scholar.
Brianna Bull Shows of Pryor, a microbiology major and a member of the Crow tribe, has won a Truman scholarship. She is joined by Max Yates of Bozeman, a biochemistry major. Hearty congratulations are extended to both. They are the 16th and 17th MSU students to have won Truman scholarships.
A Truman scholarship provides up to $30,000 for graduate studies. Bull Shows and Yates were among 62 students from 55 universities nationwide chosen for the honor. The winners were selected based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement.
MSU has long emphasized the importance of educating Native Americans, the state’s largest minority – with mixed success. Recent years have found growing numbers of Natives among MSU’s graduating classes. The university offers many programs aimed at meeting the unique needs of American Indian students and is in the process of constructing a Native American Student Center on the eastern edge of campus. But Native Americans are not represented in MSU enrollment proportionately to their population in the state.
Montana has one of the highest populations of Native Americans in the nation with some 66,000 Indians living here. But the cultural gulf between reservation Indians and the rest of the state is immense. And recruiting Native American students to enroll in MSU has been a major challenge.
The state’s seven Indian reservations have historically been plagued by poverty, substance abuse, lack of health care and economic opportunity. Education is key to improving those factors. As the state’s largest institution of higher learning, MSU has tried to be a leader in providing education to Native Americans – not only in Montana but throughout the nation.
The achievement of Brianna Bull Shows marks a milestone in that quest. Both she and Max Yates are commended for their extraordinary academic achievement and encouraged to use their scholarships wisely.
And MSU administrators and educators are strongly encouraged to continue to emphasize the importance of education for all Native Americans.
