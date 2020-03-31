Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary actions. Case in point: Montana State University administrators’ decision to allow students to opt for a pass-fail mark on spring semester courses rather than the traditional letter grades. It was an appropriate and compassionate decision given current circumstances.
In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, MSU joined most other colleges and universities in terminating on-campus classes for the spring semester, asking students to move out of campus dorms and moving most instruction online.
Given the realities of the situation, those were prudent actions aimed at minimizing the spread of the virus. College campuses – with large numbers of students concentrated in dorm living situations – can be hotbeds for the spread of disease.
One might expect students would greet the early termination of face-to-face classes and a refund of some of their room and board expenses with glee. But the reality is the college years can be full of emotional stress – especially for freshmen, who are the bulk of students living in the MSU dorms.
The first year living away from home can be one of overwhelming personal responsibility. The decision to essentially close the physical campus threw this experience into chaos. Not all students – or faculty for that matter – are familiar with MSU’s online instruction options. And that has almost certainly thrown some classes into confusion. The pass-fail option will alleviate some of the stress. And the option is flexible. Students can choose to take it for some classes or all of them. And they will have five days from receiving their final grades to exercise the option.
The coronavirus pandemic has made the future uncertain for all of us. That goes double for first year college students who have no idea at this point what will happen in the fall when on-campus classes are slated to resume. That uncertainty must be forcing many students to take a hard look at all their plans.
But the pass-fail option should blunt the impact of this crisis and maximize the number of students who return in the fall – whatever that turns out to be.
