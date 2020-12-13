If anyone was inclined to bet on such a thing, Vegas bookmakers would likely have laid less than even odds Montana State University would make it through the fall semester without shutting down all face-to-face classes and sending the students packing.
But, by testing and quarantining symptomatic students, MSU made it with a mix of online and face-to-face classes. And administrators and faculty are to be congratulated for pulling it off. A lot of schools – like the entire California university system – never opened their campuses.
But the semester was not without its troubles, and administrators are strongly urged to learn from their experiences in the fall and make the upcoming spring semester safer – for the students, faculty, staff and the Bozeman community as a whole.
Between Aug. 1 and the end of the semester, nearly 1,300 MSU-related coronavirus infections were confirmed. And there were likely a good many more. Conservative estimates suggest that some 40 percent of all infections are not confirmed through testing. Certainly some infected students were asymptomatic, and others with mild symptoms did not seek testing or treatment.
So it’s likely 1 in 9 or 10 students, faculty or staff were infected during the semester. That’s a lot, and who knows where those infections went when pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic students mingled with the community as a whole.
Improving on that infection rate should be a to priority. And testing will hold the key.
Some prestigious, well-heeled universities tested all their students multiple times, isolated positive cases and successfully held the virus at bay. MSU didn’t have the resources to do that. But circumstances could improve by January.
Inexpensive tests that deliver quick results are becoming increasingly available. Those may make it possible for MSU to vastly expand its virus testing program and find and isolate many of those asymptomatic cases before they can infect others.
The virus is raging across the nation now, and the situation could be worse in January. But universally available vaccines are on the horizon. When classes resume in January, we may only have to span a short bridge of a few months before vaccine is available and things return to some sort of normalcy.
Let’s cross that bridge as safely as possible. In the coming months, we all need to mask up, socially distance, avoid large gatherings and find and isolate more infections through expanded testing.
